Pianos return to SF Botanical Garden for Flower Piano event

A man plays one of two pianos set up at the Garden of Fragrance at the SF Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park on the first day of the fifth annual Flower Piano event on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mauro Ffortissimo, left, of Sunset Piano and piano tuner John McArdle work on a piano flower sculpture that took on some water during a brief rain shower on the first day of the fifth annual Flower Piano event at the SF Botanical Garden at Golden Gate Park on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Bill Rudiak of Oakland plays a piano at the SF Botanical Garden’s Great Meadow on the first day of the fifth annual Flower Piano event at the garden in Golden Gate Park on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Sekoya Sleeth of Big Sur plays a piano in the Rhododendron Garden at the SF Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park on the first day of the fifth annual Flower Piano event on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Elmo Padilla of San Lorenzo plays a piano in the New Zealand Garden at the SF Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park on the first day of the fifth annual Flower Piano event on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People listen to Andrew De Lacey of Cupertino play a piano in the Moon Viewing Garden at the SF Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park on the first day of the fifth annual Flower Piano event on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Andrew De Lacey of Cupertino plays a piano in the Moon Viewing Garden at the SF Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park on the first day of the fifth annual Flower Piano event on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The Sonic Portal, a small sound space with piano harps mounted on the walls which people can play to create unique sounds that play off each other, stands on the first day of the fifth annual Flower Piano event at the SF Botanical Garden at Golden Gate Park on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Odin Gould, 5, of San Francisco plays inside the Sonic Portal on the first day of the fifth annual Flower Piano event at the SF Botanical Garden at Golden Gate Park on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Jessica Boualavong, left, and Laura Jeanne Ruppert, both teachers at the Town School for Boys, play a piano in the Rhododendron Garden at the SF Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park on the first day of the fifth annual Flower Piano event on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)