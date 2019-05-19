Photos: Sun comes out for Bay to Breakers 2019

People high five a man with a sign that reads “Jesus loves high fives” during the Bay to Breakers race on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A woman blows bubbles out of her window on Fell St during the Bay to Breakers race on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Costume-wearing racers walk down Fell St. during the Bay to Breakers race on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
People dance in a flurry of bubbles during the Bay to Breakers race on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A person wearing a wolf mask dances during the Bay to Breakers race on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A woman gives a piece of candy to a child dressed like a tiger during the Bay to Breakers race on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Participants walk down Fell St. during the Bay to Breakers race on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
People dance on a makeshift stage in Golden Gate Park during the Bay to Breakers race on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Racers break away from the street for an impromptu dance party in Golden Gate Park during the Bay to Breakers race on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
People dressed in futuristic gear walk down Fell St. during the Bay to Breakers race on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A man in a cow costume rests on a stoop during the Bay to Breakers race on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

The forecast predicted rain for Sunday’s seven-mile-long day drinking extravaganza, Bay to Breakers. However, participants were fortunate enough to catch long periods of sun between showers.

Previous story
Fairmount Elementary renamed in honor of civil rights activist Dolores Huerta

Just Posted

Facing scrutiny, Mayor Breed says she’s ‘not okay’ with police raids on journalists

‘The more we learn, the less appropriate it looks to me,’ mayor says of SFPD action

Report: Make Muni free to offset ride hail impacts

Study suggests best response to influx of Uber drivers is expanding access to public transit

Center helps youth with health, housing issues

Following the death of her mother two years ago, 21-year-old Tiana Faataui and her brother were left alone

‘It was like somebody pulled the plug on the drain’

Mysterious ‘tidal event’ damaged docks and threatened to sink boats

The raid on a journalist’s home is San Francisco’s disgrace — and it has only gotten worse

San Francisco’s crackdown on a journalist in an effort to uncover his… Continue reading

Most Read