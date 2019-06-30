Photos: SF Pride Parade 2019 brings community, protests

Police detain a protester and hold him on the pavement during a protest at Market and Taylor streets on Sunday, June 30, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) Protesters link arms to stop the Pride Parade during a protest at Market and Taylor streets on Sunday, June 30, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) Police detain a protester and hold him on the pavement during a protest on Sunday, June 30, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) Parade goers stand with a rainbow flag on Market Street for the SF Pride Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) Community activists starts “Get him out!” chant with spectators on Market Street for SF Pride Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) An artist paints the face of a parade goer on Market Street for SF Pride Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) People march with the SF Women’s March group in the SF Pride Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) Girl marching with the SF Women’s March group high-fives a spectator in the SF Pride Parade on Sunday, June 30, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) Zedgar Infini and other protesters form a human chain to protest against the police presence at the SF Pride Parade in San Francisco. (Théophile Larcher/ Special to S.F. Examiner) People lead the SF Pride Parade on Market Street on Sunday, June 30, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) Six San Francisco police officers hold a protester to the pavement and try to put him in handcuffs. (Théophile Larcher/ Special to S.F. Examiner) San Francisco police try to handcuff a protester seconds after a confrontation erupted. (Théophile Larcher/ Special to S.F. Examiner) San Francisco Police deploys hold a protester down on the pavement as he struggles at Taylor and Market streets. (Théophile Larcher/ Special to S.F. Examiner) The San Francisco Police exposes protester’s underwear and tries to handcuff him seconds after a confrontation erupted. (Théophile Larcher/ Special to S.F. Examiner) San Francisco Police hold a second handcuffed protester at the Powell Street BART station. (Théophile Larcher/ Special to S.F. Examiner) Protesters lay on the ground forming a human chain during the Pride Parade. (Théophile Larcher/ Special to S.F. Examiner) Police hold two handcuffed protesters on the sidewalk at the Powell Street BART Station (Théophile Larcher/ Special to S.F. Examiner) Organizers of the Pride Parade talk with protesters to reach an agreement and settle the protest (Théophile Larcher/ Special to S.F. Examiner) A member of the protest pleads with police to not take two protesters into custody (Théophile Larcher/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

The San Francisco Pride Parade kicked off as usual with the popular Dykes on Bikes on Sunday, June 30, 2019 as spectators lined the barricades.

However things took a more revolutionary turn when protesters blocked the parade route, resulting in a confrontation with police and two arrests at Taylor and Market streets. Protesters from Gay Shame and Abolish ICE created a chain of people to stop the flow of the parade and list their demands.