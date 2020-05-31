Photos: San Francisco businesses clean up the damage: protesters march peacefully

(Philip Wyers/Special to S.F. Examiner) (Philip Wyers/Special to S.F. Examiner) (Philip Wyers/Special to S.F. Examiner) (Philip Wyers/Special to S.F. Examiner) (Philip Wyers/Special to S.F. Examiner) (Philip Wyers/Special to S.F. Examiner) (Philip Wyers/Special to S.F. Examiner) (Philip Wyers/Special to S.F. Examiner) (Philip Wyers/Special to S.F. Examiner) (Philip Wyers/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Here are some images from San Francisco on Sunday as businesses began cleaning up from the vandalism and looting of a night earlier, and protesters renewed their efforts to convey the message that the police brutality will not be tolerated in America. The demonstrations followed the death of Charles Floyd in Minneapolis, who died after a police officer allegedly held a knee to the victim’s neck for at least eight minutes. The officer was fired and later charged in the killing. Thanks to photographer Philip Wyers for capturing these moments and sending The Examiner these photographs.

