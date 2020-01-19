Photos: San Francisco 49ers are NFC Champions after 37-20 victory over Green Bay Packers

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) stretches for the touchdown corner against the Green Bay Packers in the 2nd quarter at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) rushes for another touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the 3rd quarter at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner.

The San Francisco 49ers celebrate in the end zone after San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) scores a rushing touchdown in the 3rd quarter at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner.

(L-R) Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) hug after the game as the 49ers win 37-20 for the NFC Championship at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner.

(L-R) Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) and San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman (25) hug after the game as the 49ers win the NFC Championship 37-20 over the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the 4th quarter at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead (91) celebrates after a sock on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the 4th quarter at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks back to the sideline after a failed 4th and 13 attempt in the 4th quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner.

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley (74) after the game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter as the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Former NFL quarterback and Fox NFL host Terry Brandshow congratulates San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan after the game as the 49ers defeat the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner.

Fans cheer as the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Fans cheer as the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) is congratulated after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter as the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) riles up the crowd as the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Fans cheer after the 49ers intercept the ball as they take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Fans cheer after the 49ers intercept the ball as they take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) stares into the crowd in the second quarter as the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and running back Raheem Mostert (31) celebrate after Mostert scores his fourth rushing touchdown in the third quarter as the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Fans cheer as the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A fan holds a sign directed at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers as the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Fans cheer after the Green Bay Packers miss a two-point conversion opportunity against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Fans cheer after the Green Bay Packers miss a two-point conversion opportunity against the 49ers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould (9) kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter as the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Rapper E-40 claps as he watches the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) smiles and amps up the crowd as the 49ers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Two fans embrace as the 49ers defeat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (29) makes an interception late in the fourth quarter to seal the 49ers victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers players celebrate after strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (29) makes an interception late in the fourth quarter to seal the 49ers victory over the Green Bay Packers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers players celebrate after strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (29) makes an interception late in the fourth quarter to seal the 49ers victory over the Green Bay Packers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers strong safety Jaquiski Tartt (29) is embraced by defensive coordinator Robert Saleh after Tartt made an interception late in the fourth quarter to seal the 49ers victory over the Green Bay Packers take on the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan smiles as he embraces a coach as time winds down and the 49ers defeat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) dons his NFC Champion hat as the 49ers defeat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and free safety Jimmie Ward (20) embrace as the 49ers defeat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) and left guard Laken Tomlinson (75) embrace as the 49ers defeat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) breaks a tackle and scores the first touchdown of the game against the Green Bay Packers in the 1st quarter at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner.

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) breaks a tackle and scores the first touchdown of the game against the Green Bay Packers in the 1st quarter at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) grabs Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) jersey and pulls him down for the sack at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) fumbles the ball and is recovered by tackle Billy Turner (77) before San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) and defensive end Dee Ford (55) can get to it the 1st quarter at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner.

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman (26) is carted off the field with a shoulder injury in the 2nd quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner.