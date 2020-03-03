Photos: Primary night in San Francisco

Marion Wellington cheers on state Sen. candidate Jackie Fielder at her election night party at Barrel Proof in the Mission District on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Esfandiari Bobak, member the United Democratic Club with Dana Beuschel from The City watches the Election results roll in at State Sen. Scott Wiener Election night party on Election Day at Cadillac Bar & Grill on Tuesday March 3, 2020. (Amanda Peterson/Special to S.F. Examiner)
State Sen. Scott Wiener speaks at his Election night party on Election Day at Cadillac Bar & Grill on Tuesday March 3, 2020. (Amanda Peterson/Special to S.F. Examiner)
State Sen. Scott Wiener speaks at his Election night party on Election Day at Cadillac Bar & Grill on Tuesday March 3, 2020. (Amanda Peterson/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Mayor London Breed speaks to the crowd at State Sen. Scott Wiener Election night party on Election Day at Cadillac Bar & Grill on Tuesday March 3, 2020. (Amanda Peterson/Special to S.F. Examiner)
State Sen. Scott Wiener greets people at his Election night party on Election Day at Cadillac Bar & Grill on Tuesday March 3, 2020. (Amanda Peterson/Special to S.F. Examiner)
State Sen. candidate Jackie Fielder speaks to her supporters at her election night party at Barrel Proof in the Mission District on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
State Sen. candidate Jackie Fielder and District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston pose for a photo at her election night party at Barrel Proof in the Mission District on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
State Sen. candidate Jackie Fielder smiles as supporters cheer her on at her election night party at Barrel Proof in the Mission District on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
State Sen. candidate Jackie Fielder speaks to her supporters at her election night party at Barrel Proof in the Mission District on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Assemblymember David Chiu speaks to a group of supporters for presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren at Willkommen in San Francisco on March 3, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Andrea Gremer, Genevieve Herrerra, Assemblymember David Chiu, Maureen Flackerman, Kate Ming, and Marvin Vaselar, supporters of Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, all await election results at Willkommen in San Francisco on March 3, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Supporters of presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders gather outside his San Francisco headquarters in the Mission District on election night. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Supporters of presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders gather at his San Francisco headquarters in the Mission District on election night. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Michael Brocenos plays songs of Bernie Sanders on the ukelele at Sanders’ San Francisco headquarters in the Mission District on election night. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Tessa Sugarbaker and Patrick Haman met 10 months ago at a rally for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and stopped by his San Francisco headquarters in the Mission District to watch election results. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Politicos and supporters gathered at venues across San Francisco to watch the results of the March 2020 California primary on Tuesday night.

