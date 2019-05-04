Photos: Mission district celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo celebrations began in the Mission today, drawing hundreds of people to Valencia St. for performances and street vendors.
Pre-apprentice program encourages women, young people to enter the trades
Teatro ZinZanni will return to San Francisco, along with a hotel and a new public park.
Parkside Preschool the latest of several preschools in SF to close or face displacement
Black city workers attending an April Democratic Party meeting, who were asking… Continue reading
District requires approval by property owners, Board of Supervisors
Parkside Preschool the latest of several preschools in SF to close or face displacement
“Rally for Free Speech” draws counter protest but ends without violence
District requires approval by property owners, Board of Supervisors
Market Street collision delayed train service, caused minor injuries
Show extended through Jan. 5 at the Orpheum
Golden Gate Fields and Barrel Proof in the Mission will host lively Kentucky Derby events
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency wants to put a transit-only lane on one block of West Portal to speed up Muni trains.