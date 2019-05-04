Photos: Mission district celebrates Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo celebrations began in the Mission today, drawing hundreds of people to Valencia St. for performances and street vendors.

A dancer performs at the Cinco de Mayo festival on Valencia St. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Painted skulls for sale at the Cinco de Mayo festival on Valencia St. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A woman sings at the Cinco de Mayo festival on Valencia St. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Attendees look through brightly-colored dresses at the Cinco de Mayo festival on Valencia St. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A young boy holds a Nicaraguan flag at the Cinco de Mayo festival on Valencia St. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A drummer performs with Chavalos Danzas por Nicaraguaat the Cinco de Mayo festival on Valencia St. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A woman leads a dance for kids at the Cinco de Mayo festival on Valencia St. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Drummers play music at the Cinco de Mayo festival on Valencia St. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A woman looks at merchandise at the Cinco de Mayo festival on Valencia St. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A clown gives a baloon to a child in a sea of bubbles at the Cinco de Mayo festival on Valencia St. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A dancer performs at the Cinco de Mayo festival on Valencia St. on Saturday, May 4, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

