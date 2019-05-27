Photos: Memorial Day ceremony in the Presidio

Soldiers fire shots during the four-gun salut on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Hundreds gather at the National Cemetary on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed addresses the ceremony at the National Cemetary on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

People gather In the Presidio for the Memorial Day picnic on Monday, May 27, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

A Ford Model A displays a newspaper headline saying “Great War Over” on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Arthur Falch sits and listens to the speakers at the ceremony at the National Cemetary on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

A man dressed as Uncle Sam listens to the ceremony at the National Cemetary on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Flags mark graavestones at the National Cemetary on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)