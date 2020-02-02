Photos from the Super Bowl as kickoff approaches

Wilson Leather Company demonstrate how the NFL footballs are manufactured at the Super Bowl LIV Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center Presented by Lowes on February 2, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

Super Bowl LIV Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center Presented by Lowes on February 2, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner). Super Bowl LIV Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center Presented by Lowes on February 2, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

This Kansas City Chief fan still donning the indian head dress at the Super Bowl LIV Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center Presented by Lowes on February 2, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

Nick Bosa always chasing after the quarterback at the Super Bowl LIV Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center Presented by Lowes on February 2, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

Wilson Leather Company demonstrate how the NFL footballs are manufactured at the Super Bowl LIV Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center Presented by Lowes on February 2, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).

Super Bowl LIV Experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center Presented by Lowes on February 2, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).