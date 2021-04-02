PHOTOS: Fans return to Oakland Coliseum to cheer on A’s

A father holds his daughter as they enter Oakland Coliseum before the Oakland Athletics play against the Houston Astros on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Oakland A’s fans wait in line for the first major sporting event in the Bay Area since last year’s Shelter-In-Place mandate went into effect to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the A’s open the 2021 season playing against the Houston Astros at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Oakland A’s fans wait in a socially-distanced line to enter the A’s store before the opening game of the 2021 season against the Houston Astros at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A young fan fist bumps an Oakland A’s employee before the game against the Houston Astros on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

A’s fans hold signs to taunt the Houston Astros. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Stacy Samuels, aka Banjo Man, attends his first professional sporting event in more than a year as the Oakland A’s open the 2021 MLB season against the Houston Astros at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Oakland A’s fans walk along the main concourse before the opening game of the 2021 season against the Houston Astros at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Oakland A’s employees hold signs to remind fans to wear their masks along the main concourse before the opening game of the 2021 season against the Houston Astros at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Jeff McConnell of Novato holds a sign as he taunts the Houston Astros as the Oakland Athletics open the 2021 season at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The sun sets over Oakland Coliseum as the Oakland Athletics take on the Houston Astros to open the 2021 season on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Jorge Leon of Oakland holds up his drum to cheer on the A’s during the 2021 home opener against the Houston Astros at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Nina Leon, 2, of Oakland drums to cheer on the A’s during the 2021 home opener against the Houston Astros at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Jorge Leon, right, of Oakland drums alongside his daughter, Nina, 2, and friend Cassandra Wilson to cheer on the A’s during the 2021 home opener against the Houston Astros at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Fans wait in line for mobile food orders during the Oakland Athletics 2021 home opener against the Houston Astros at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Oakland A’s fans walk past a sign welcoming them back to the Oakland Coliseum before the 2021 home opener against the Houston Astros on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Zack Johnson, right, of Pleasanton films while singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the seventh inning stretch as the Oakland Athletics take on the Houston Astros to open the 2021 season at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, April 1, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)