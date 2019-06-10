San Francisco heat brings out some fun in the sun

Sietske Tjallingii (left) and Molly Craft (right) live in the neighborhood and stop to lounge in the shade at Dolores Park, San Francisco on Monday, June 10, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) Nicole Brown tans in the sun at Dolores Park, San Francisco on Monday, June 10, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) Kamille Brieze (left), Layla Wolfe (center) and Najoh Gillette (right) play in the sprinklers to cool off in the sun at Dolores Park, San Francisco on Monday, June 10, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to SF Examiner) Mothers sit and chat in the shade as children play and use a bounce house in the sun at Dolores Park, San Francisco on Monday, June 10, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to SF Examiner) Sonia Delarios Moran turns the direction of the sprinkler as her friend Kamille Brieze runs through the water in the sun at Dolores Park, San Francisco on Monday, June 10, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to SF Examiner) Andres Kwart from Delaware sits on top of the bell structure in the sun at Dolores Park, San Francisco on Monday, June 10, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to SF Examiner) Mikaela James runs water from the fountain for her dog Zai in the sun at Dolores Park, San Francisco on Monday, June 10, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to SF Examiner) Betty Towers eats food in the sun at Dolores Park, San Francisco on Monday, June 10, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to SF Examiner)

People came to Mission Dolores Park to beat the heat and take in the sunlight on Monday, June 10, 2019. Multiple child daycare programs walked and gathered around in shady areas for a lunch time break. People brought drinks and picnics and bought ice cream from the park’s vendors. Some high school kids, Sonia Delarios Moran, Layla Wolfe, Najoh Gillette and Kamille Brieze took the opportunity to run through the automatic ground sprinklers and soak their day clothes. Locals to the neighborhood Sietske Tjallingii and Molly Craft rode their bikes to the park and outstretched a yoga mat in the shade and took in the sights, while many others strolled by.