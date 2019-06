Estimated over 600 volunteers and London Breed showed up at Embarcadero and split into teams to pick up trash and beautify the city’s most visited spots for Love Our City Hospitality & Tourism Cleanup Day on Wednesday morning, June 12. The volunteer workday is hosted by the Hotel Council of San Francisco according to a Public Works press release. The day was a part of a larger effort “to keep our city beautiful and vibrant,” said London Breed.