Outside Lands Day 2 sights and scenes

Festival goers dance as they walk near the windmill on day 2 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
NoMBe performs on day 2 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Fans dance during NoMBe’s set on day 2 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
NoMBe gets up close with fans during his performance on day 2 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Heightened police presence at Outside Lands day two on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A couple kisses on the grass at Outside Lands on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Friends Keith and Marshall embrace during the Wallows performance at Outside Lands on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Friends gather in a photo-op style booth for flavored carbonated water at Outside Lands on Saturday, August 10, 2019. (Lola Chase/Special to S.F. Examiner)

A misty fog didn’t dampen the spirits of thousands of fans on day 2 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

Scenes from Day 1 of 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival

