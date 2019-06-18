Officials, community celebrate groundbreaking at Eagle Plaza

Mayor London Breed, center, along with city and community officials, takes part in a groundbreaking ceremony for Eagle Plaza, a focal point of the new Leather and LGBTQ Cultural District, at 12th and Harrison streets in the South of Market neighborhood on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Leather enthusiasts gather outside the SF Eagle bar for a groundbreaking ceremony for Eagle Plaza, a focal point of the new Leather and LGBTQ Cultural District, at 12th and Harrison streets in the South of Market neighborhood on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Leather pride and Pride flags fly above the SF Eagle bar before a groundbreaking ceremony for Eagle Plaza, a focal point of the new Leather and LGBTQ Cultural District, at 12th and Harrison streets in the South of Market neighborhood on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
From left: Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman and Lex Montiel, owner of the SF Eagle bar, ready to speak before a groundbreaking ceremony for Eagle Plaza, a focal point of the new Leather and LGBTQ Cultural District, at 12th and Harrison streets in the South of Market neighborhood on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed joined elected officials and community members to celebrate the groundbreaking for Eagle Plaza at 12th and Harrison streets in the South of Market neighborhood on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. The 12,500 square foot plaza will serve as a focal point for the Leather and LGBTQ Cultural District and provide much-needed open space in the rapidly growing neighborhood.

