Officials, community celebrate groundbreaking at Eagle Plaza

Mayor London Breed, center, along with city and community officials, takes part in a groundbreaking ceremony for Eagle Plaza, a focal point of the new Leather and LGBTQ Cultural District, at 12th and Harrison streets in the South of Market neighborhood on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Leather enthusiasts gather outside the SF Eagle bar for a groundbreaking ceremony for Eagle Plaza, a focal point of the new Leather and LGBTQ Cultural District, at 12th and Harrison streets in the South of Market neighborhood on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Leather pride and Pride flags fly above the SF Eagle bar before a groundbreaking ceremony for Eagle Plaza, a focal point of the new Leather and LGBTQ Cultural District, at 12th and Harrison streets in the South of Market neighborhood on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)