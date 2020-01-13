Niners fans tailgate ahead of victory over Vikings

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

A fan gets a photograph and an autograph from former 49ers running back Roger Craig before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)