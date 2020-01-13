Niners fans tailgate ahead of victory over Vikings
Fans arrive early to Levi's Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner) A fan gets a photograph and an autograph from former 49ers running back Roger Craig before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco 49ers fans arrive early to watch the team warm-up before playing against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner) Boisterous fans clad in a wide variety of red and gold outfits hit the parking lots outside Levi’s Stadium early Saturday morning to gear up before the 49ers took on, and later handily defeated, the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.