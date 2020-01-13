Niners fans tailgate ahead of victory over Vikings

Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
A fan gets a photograph and an autograph from former 49ers running back Roger Craig before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Fans arrive early to Levi’s Stadium and tailgate before the Minnesota Vikings play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)
San Francisco 49ers fans arrive early to watch the team warm-up before playing against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi’s Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Boisterous fans clad in a wide variety of red and gold outfits hit the parking lots outside Levi’s Stadium early Saturday morning to gear up before the 49ers took on, and later handily defeated, the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.

Previous story
Scenes from Inauguration Day

Just Posted

‘Joker’ tops this year’s Oscar nominations

‘1917,’ ‘Irishman,’ ‘Once Upon a Time’ close behind

Treasure Island could get another charter school

Former elementary school site among several being considered by SFUSD to accommodate requests

San Francisco 49ers dominate Vikings, head to NFC Championship game

With a suffocating effort from their own defense to boot, San Francisco won its first playoff game in six years

Vincent Matthews: Deadline to apply for SF public schools rapidly approaching

Even though it’s only January, it’s time to start thinking about August.… Continue reading

Assemblymember may ‘force’ state to reveal ‘dark data’ of hidden Uber, Lyft crashes

A California politician is taking aim at Uber and Lyft’s hidden crash… Continue reading

Most Read