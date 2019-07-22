New Harvey Milk Terminal 1 at SFO debuts to public
Photos of Harvey Milk hang on a wall at the new Harvey Milk Terminal 1 at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Lola Chase/Special to S.F. Examiner) Photos depicting some of the life of Harvey Milk adorn the walls of the new Harvey Milk Terminal 1 at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Lola Chase/Special to S.F. Examiner) People look at an exhibit at the new Harvey Milk Terminal at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Lola Chase/Special to S.F. Examiner) Members of Cheer San Francisco pose for a photo with a dog wearing a button with a photo of Harvey Milk at the unveiling of the new Harvey Milk Terminal 1 at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Lola Chase/Special to S.F. Examiner) Members of the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band prepare to perform at an event to celebrate the new Harvey Milk Terminal 1 at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Lola Chase/Special to S.F. Examiner) A band performs at the unveiling of the new Harvey Milk Terminal 1 at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Lola Chase/Special to S.F. Examiner) A sign for a gender-neutral restroom at the new Harvey Milk Terminal 1 at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Lola Chase/Special to S.F. Examiner) People play games of cornhole at an event unveiling the new Harvey Milk Terminal 1 at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Lola Chase/Special to S.F. Examiner) People get up close with an exhibit showing flight patterns with string at the new Harvey Milk Terminal 1 at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday, July 20, 2019. (Lola Chase/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Members of the public were invited to tour and celebrate the new Harvey Milk Terminal 1 at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday, July 20, 2019. The new terminal will be opening in phases, with the first nine gates opening on Tuesday, July 23. The remainder of the 25-gate terminal is expected to be open by 2023.