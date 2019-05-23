Mother, friends of fallen skateboarder gather to skate in his memory

A large group of skateboarders gather at Twin Peaks to skate in honor of fellow skater and friend, Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A skateboard features the words “Pablo Forever” in honor of skateboarder Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died on April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, at Twin Peaks on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A large group of skateboarders gather at Twin Peaks to skate in honor of fellow skater and friend, Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Flowers, shoes, skateboards, fruit and other items make up a memorial for skateboarder Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, at Twin Peaks on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Skateboard decks, shoes and other items surround a photo of skateboarder Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, as part of a memorial at Twin Peaks on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A large group of skateboarders gathered at Twin Peaks to skate in honor of fellow skater and friend, Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A large group of skateboarders gathered at Twin Peaks to skate in honor of fellow skater and friend, Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Loren Michelle, mother of skateboarder Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, hangs out alongside 50 skaters and friends of Pablo at Twin Peaks on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Loren Michelle, mother of skateboarder Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, hangs out alongside 50 skaters and friends of Pablo at Twin Peaks on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A large group of skateboarders gather at Twin Peaks to skate in honor of fellow skater and friend, Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A large group of skateboarders gather at Twin Peaks to skate in honor of fellow skater and friend, Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A skater does a nose manual while skating alongside 50 fellow skaters and friends of skateboarder Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, at Twin Peaks on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Loren Michelle, mother of skateboarder Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, skates alongside 50 skaters and friends of Pablo at Twin Peaks on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Loren Michelle, mother of skateboarder Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, skates alongside 50 skaters and friends of Pablo at Twin Peaks on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Loren Michelle, mother of skateboarder Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, chats with skater Andy Dolberg as he and 50 other skaters and friends of Pablo skate in his memory at Twin Peaks on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Loren Michelle, mother of skateboarder Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, skates alongside 50 skaters and friends of Pablo at Twin Peaks on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Loren Michelle, left, mother of skateboarder Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, and Pablo’s girlfriend Elyse Gil pose for a photo at Twin Peaks on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A piece of graffiti honors skateboarder Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died on April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, at Twin Peaks on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A large group of skateboarders gather at Twin Peaks to skate in honor of fellow skater and friend, Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A large group of skateboarders gather to skate around a huge mural at Twin Peaks in honor of fellow skater and friend, Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Loren Michelle, mother of skateboarder Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, stands in bushes above a huge mural to honor Pablo alongside 50 skaters and friends of his at Twin Peaks on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Loren Michelle, mother of skateboarder Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, stands in bushes above a huge mural to honor Pablo alongside 50 skaters and friends of his at Twin Peaks on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)