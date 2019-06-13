Members meet for their monthly meeting of their LGBT Book Club at Castro’s Dog Eared Books and discuss identity and coming out experiences while sharing wine on June 12.

Every month, members meet for their LGBT Book Club at Dog Eared Books in the Castro. Some attendees bring bottles of wine to share. Ronald Pinedo tends to lead the meetings and structure discussions and book votes. They decide at the end of every meeting what book they wish to read at future meetings.
Their longest standing member Ron Vest has been attending for 15 years, and has moved locations several times. He said it went from the Gay Pride Center, to Books Inc., to the LGBT Center, and finally Dog Eared Books, which is a LGBT-friendly bookstore.
On Wednesday, June 12, they discussed “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” by Emily M. Danforth, a lesbian’s coming of age tale about understanding her sexuality along with the betrayal and outing by her first girl love. Veronica Oberholzer suggested it to the group, she has read the book three times and watched the movie version.
The group discussed their own ages and experiences with coming out, especially in family and religion, as well as topics of identity and self exploration.
“In 1988, I had no idea that it was possible to transition from female to male,” said Lee. “There was only gay or straight.”
John Gaudaino mentioned that there was a serious lack of representation of LGBT+ identities in their youth, and is still prevelent today, even in the the Castro as it is predominantly “gay entitled men.”
Oberholzer said that heteronormativity is still prevalent today, especially around the topic of coming out.
Even with a queer mother, Jason said it was difficult for him to come out to her in Utah when he was younger.
“I live in this bubble of San Francisco, and it’s important to read books like this because there are kids elsewhere that are living like this and repressed,” said Lee.
The LGBT Book Club has been meeting since 2004 and intends to continue for years to ome. Next month’s book will be “History of Violence” by Edouard Louis on July 10th.