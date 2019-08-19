Mayor, school officials welcome students to first day of school

Kindergarten students head in for their first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed and school district officials greet Kindergarten students to welcome in the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed gets a high-five from Kindergartener Laniyah Asoau to welcome in the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Students greet Mayor London Breed and school district officials to welcome in the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews welcomes students on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed welcomes students on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Students listen as Mayor London Breed welcomes them on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed welcomes students on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Principal Darlene Martin welcomes students on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Parents and school officials applaud during a welcoming ceremony on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Assemblymember David Chiu welcomes students on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Students greet Assemblymember David Chiu and school district officials to welcome in the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Students raise their hands when asked by Assemblymember David Chiu whether they want to be Mayor of San Francisco one day as officials welcome in the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mi’Ari Evans, left, and Steffon Raye, both fourth graders at Starr King Elementary, recite the school pledge to welcome in the first day of the 2019-2020 school year on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Students depart a welcoming ceremony to head in to class on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Students line up to head in to class on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Students line up to head in to class on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Students line up to head in to class on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Students line up outside their classroom on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed greets students in teacher Xi Jin’s fourth grade class on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed greets students in teacher Xi Jin’s fourth grade class on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed fills out a box in a scavenger hunt for fourth grader Robert McKeown in teacher Bronwyn Baker’s class on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed fills out a box in a scavenger hunt for fourth grader Robert McKeown in teacher Bronwyn Baker’s class on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed fills out a box in a scavenger hunt for fourth grader Jazmine Oliva Chau in teacher Bronwyn Baker’s class on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed readies to fill out a box in a scavenger hunt for fourth grader Sophie Lem in teacher Bronwyn Baker’s class on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Teacher Bronwyn Baker speaks with some of her new fourth graders as they participate in a scavenger hunt on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Students in teacher Bronwyn Baker’s fourth grade class participate in a scavenger hunt on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Teacher Bronwyn Baker and SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews share a fist bump as her fourth graders participate in a scavenger hunt on the first day of the 2019-2020 school year at Starr King Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)