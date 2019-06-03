Mayor, officials raise flag to kickoff Pride Month

Mayor London Breed (second from left), alongside Treasurer Jose Cisneros, left, state Sen. Scott Wiener, SF Chief of Protocol Charlotte Shultz and Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, gather at the Mayor’s Balcony to raise the Pride Flag above the Polk Street entrance to City Hall to kickoff Pride Month on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

From left: City Treasurer Jose Cisneros, Mayor London Breed, SF Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson, Protocol Officer Anthony Morin, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, Chief of Protocol Charlotte Shultz and other officials raise the Pride Flag from the Mayor’s Balcony above the Polk Street entrance at City Hall to kickoff Pride Month on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

From left: City Treasurer Jose Cisneros, Mayor London Breed, SF Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson, Chief of Protocol Charlotte Shultz, state Sen. Scott Wiener, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman and other officials smile and applaud after raising the Pride Flag from the Mayor’s Balcony above the Polk Street entrance at City Hall to kickoff Pride Month on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed speaks at a news conference to kickoff Pride Month at City Hall on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed speaks at a news conference to kickoff Pride Month at City Hall on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Legendary drag performer Donna Sachet smiles as Mayor London Breed recognized her as “the only woman who could outdoes me” during a news conference to kickoff Pride Month at City Hall on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed presents a Proclamation recognizing June 3 as Pride Day to the organizers of the annual SF Pride Parade to kickoff Pride Month at City Hall on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed smiles for photos alongside George Ridgely, outgoing Executive Director for SF Pride, Jacqueline Bishop, SF Pride President, and SF Pride board member Carolyn Wysinger after presenting them with a Proclamation recognizing June 3 as Pride Day to kickoff Pride Month at City Hall on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Filmmaker Cheryl Dunye readies to embrace Mayor London Breed as she presents her with the Teddy Witherington Award, which recognizes individuals who have contributed a longstanding body of work to the LGBTQ community, at a news conference to kickoff Pride Month at City Hall on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Filmmaker Cheryl Dunye poses for photos with Mayor London Breed after Breed presented her with the Teddy Witherington Award, which recognizes individuals who have contributed a longstanding body of work to the LGBTQ community, at a news conference to kickoff Pride Month at City Hall on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Filmmaker Cheryl Dunye speaks after Mayor London Breed presented her with the Teddy Witherington Award, which recognizes individuals who have contributed a longstanding body of work to the LGBTQ community, at a news conference to kickoff Pride Month at City Hall on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Filmmaker Cheryl Dunye thanks the crowd after Mayor London Breed presented her with the Teddy Witherington Award, which recognizes individuals who have contributed a longstanding body of work to the LGBTQ community, at a news conference to kickoff Pride Month at City Hall on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

George Ridgely, outgoing Executive Director of San Francisco Pride, speaks at a news conference to kickoff Pride Month at City Hall on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Teddy Basham-Witherington, former Executive Director of San Francisco Pride, bows as he is recognized during a news conference to kickoff Pride Month at City Hall on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Pride board member and author Carolyn Wysinger speaks during a news conference to kickoff Pride Month at City Hall on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band performs “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” at a news conference to kickoff Pride Month at City Hall on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band performs “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” at a news conference to kickoff Pride Month at City Hall on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The San Francisco Police Department’s special Pride SUV sits at Civic Center Plaza before the raising of a Pride flag to kickoff Pride Month at City Hall on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A San Francisco Police officer wears the SFPD’s rainbow-patterned patch before the raising of a Pride flag to kickoff Pride Month at City Hall on Monday, June 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)