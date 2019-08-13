Mayor, Exploratorium officials gather to celebrate opening of “Middle Ground” installation

People gather to celebrate the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
People gather to celebrate the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
People gather to celebrate the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
People gather to celebrate the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
From left: Quindi Berger, Elizabeth Perez and Ricardo Cisneros pull on a rope to test their collective strength on an exhibit at the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
From left: Quindi Berger, Elizabeth Perez and Ricardo Cisneros pull on a rope to test their collective strength on an exhibit at the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A woman checks out an exhibit at the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
People check out an exhibit at the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
People check out an exhibit at the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Cameron Ruby laughs while checking out an exhibit about jokes at the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
From left: Cameron Ruby laughs as Nicki Ghafari checks out an exhibit about jokes at the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Mayor London Breed checks out an interactive schedule of library events at the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
City Librarian Michael Lambert speaks at the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Mayor London Breed speaks at the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Chris Flink, CEO and Executive Director of the Exploratorium, speaks at the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Mayor London Breed sits down with a group of teens asking thought-provoking questions at the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Teen Mohamed Alhalemi asks Mayor London Breed a thought-provoking question from a notecard at the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Mayor London Breed and Exploratorium CEO Chris Flink sit with a group of teens and answer thought-provoking questions at the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Mayor London Breed answers a thought-provoking question from Mohamed Alhalemi at the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Mayor London Breed and Exploratorium CEO Chris Flink sit with a group of teens and answer thought-provoking questions at the opening of the Exploratorium’s Middle Ground public installation outside the SF Main Public Library at Civic Center on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed gathered alongside Exploratorium officials to celebrate the opening of the new public installation, “Middle Ground,” at the SF Main Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.

Previous story
Buses are back at the Salesforce Transit Center

Just Posted

San Francisco Opera cancels Plácido Domingo concert

Move comes in wake of news reports of sexual harassment

New name for Julius Kahn Park to be unveiled

A new, community-chosen name for Julius Kahn Park will finally be unveiled… Continue reading

Report: When Lyft and Uber decrease pay, driver health suffers

Fatigue. Muscle pain. Depression. Dehydration. Kidney issues. The ailments of Uber and… Continue reading

New Central Subway director shares his strategy to speed up project

San Francisco’s new director in charge of the Central Subway, Nadeem Tahir,… Continue reading

SJ mayor calls for legislation requiring gun owners to buy insurance

All San Jose gun owners could be required to purchase liability insurance… Continue reading

Most Read