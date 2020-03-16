Landmarks dormant, empty in wake of coronavirus self-quarantine recommendations

The Castro Theater has gone dark throughout the end of the month as it and many other theaters throughout The City take precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

A few people walk along the ruins of the Sutro Baths on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Beachgoers walk along Ocean Beach near the Cliff House after a short rain storm on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

People wander near blossoming tulips at Queen Wilhelmina Garden in Golden Gate Park on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

A runner passes by an orchard of tree blossoms in Golden Gate Park on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

The San Francisco Botanical Garden in Golden Gate Park remains open on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

The Japanese Tea Garden in Golden Gate Park is closed to visitors on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Diners wait outside Zazie’s in Cole Valley during brunch on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

People walk along a nearly empty Grant Street in Chinatown on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Chinatown has seen a drop in tourism and visitors since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in the beginning of the year. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

The Green Street Mortuary Band performs as a funeral procession passes by in Chinatown on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

BBQ ducks hang in a window on Grant Street in Chinatown on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

A few shoppers mill about near Good Mong Kok in Chinatown on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Diners wait outside Chubby Noodle in North Beach during brunch on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Cars drive down the famous windy section Lombard Street on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

People check out the sea lions at Pier 39 on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Tourists and shoppers walk around at Pier 39 on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Tourists check out the view from the parking lot at shuttered Coit Tower on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Tourists sit and have lunch at shuttered Coit Tower on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)