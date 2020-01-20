Hundreds turn out to commemorate life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Hundreds of people cross the Lefty O’Doul bridge to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s historic march across the Selma Bridge in honor of his life on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed marches alongside state Sen. Scott Wiener, Aaron Grizzell, executive director of the Nor Cal MLK Foundation, and hundreds of others to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mattie Scott and Cindy Chang embrace as they sing and march to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Hundreds of people march to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Young people march alongside hundreds of others to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Rev. Floyd Trammell, chair of the Nor Cal MLK Foundation, smiles as he invites people to join as hundreds march to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Loco Bloco drummers perform as hundreds march to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A Dixieland marching band performs as hundreds march to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A woman carries a sign while holding her young child as hundreds march to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Loretta Holt leads a chorus as she sings a hymnal during a march to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A drummer smiles as hundreds of marchers converge at Yerba Buena Gardens to honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Families visit the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial under the fountain at Yerba Buena Gardens after hundreds marched to honor his life on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

