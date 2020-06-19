Hundreds rally, march to demand safety and justice for trans lives

Demonstrators gather in a festive spirit in support of black trans lives at the 100 block of Taylor Street in San Francisco. (Sakura Sato/Special to S.F. Examiner) About 200 people gather in front of the federal courthouse at 450 Golden Gate Ave. before the Courthouse2Compton protest rally and march on Thursday, June 18, 2020. (Sakura Sato/Special to S.F. Examiner) Snowflake Towers, a two-spirit indigenous person, offers opening comments and education on the indigenous peoples of the San Francisco Bay Area. (Sakura Sato/Special to S.F. Examiner) Xavier Davenport, an African-American trans man, offers perspective on the existence and needs of black trans masculinity. (Sakura Sato/Special to S.F. Examiner) Jordan Davis, an affordable housing specialist and trans woman, speaks on the housing needs of the trans community. (Sakura Sato/Special to S.F. Examiner) Ms. Billie Cooper, 61, an elder trans woman and co-founder of the TransLife community organization, shares perspective on the long history of trans people in San Francisco. (Sakura Sato/Special to S.F. Examiner) Motorcycle riders prepare to lead the marchers from 450 Golden Gate Ave. to the former location of Gene Compton’s Cafeteria, at the intersection of Taylor and Turk streets in the Tenderloin. (Sakura Sato/Special to S.F. Examiner) St. James Infirmary is a harm reduction and advocacy clinic for sex workers, some of whom are members of the trans community. (Sakura Sato/Special to S.F. Examiner) Marchers raise their fists while making their way through the streets. (Sakura Sato/Special to S.F. Examiner) A marcher drapes their body in the pink, blue and white flag of the trans community. (Sakura Sato/Special to S.F. Examiner) Honey Mahogany, a co-founder of the San Francisco Transgender District, Stud Collective member and legislative aide to Supervisor Matt Haney, leads chants as marchers make their way through the streets. (Sakura Sato/Special to S.F. Examiner) The 100 block of Taylor Street, at the intersection with Turk Street, is also known as Gene Compton’s Cafeteria Way. The cafeteria was located here, and a riot involving trans women is one of the earliest serious acts of civil disobedience in the trans community in San Francisco. (Sakura Sato/Special to S.F. Examiner) A demonstrator displays their sign in support of black trans lives. (Sakura Sato/Special to S.F. Examiner)

About 200 trans and gender nonconforming people and allies gathered outside the federal courthouse at 450 Golden Gate Ave. Thursday evening to call for economic safety and justice for black trans lives.

The Courthouse 2 Compton’s rally ended with a march to the former site of Gene Compton’s Cafeteria, the site of a 1966 incident known as the Compton’s Cafeteria riot. The riot, where trans women took a stand against police violence against them, is considered an early examples of LGBTQ people openly fighting for their rights in the country, and served as the birth of trans activism in The City.

The group hopes the site, now a re-entry facility for inmates run by Geo Group, which operates more than 100 prisons and facilities across the U.S. and around the world, can be returned to the trans community.

Photos by Sakura Sato, @IAmSakuraSF.

