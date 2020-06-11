Hundreds of students march from Bayview to SFPD headquarters
Students chant outside San Francisco Police headquarters along Third Street in Mission Bay during a Black Lives Matter march on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Hundreds of high school students gather at the Bayview Opera House before a peaceful Black Lives Matter march on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Hundreds of high school students gather at the Bayview Opera House before a peaceful Black Lives Matter march on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Hundreds of high school students take part in a Black Lives Matter march from the Bayview Opera House on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Hundreds of high school students take part in a Black Lives Matter march along Third Street in the Bayview District on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Students hold signs as hundreds take part in a Black Lives Matter march along Third Street in the Bayview District on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Students hold signs as hundreds take part in a Black Lives Matter march along Third Street in the Bayview District on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Hatim Mansori leads a chant as hundreds of students take part in a Black Lives Matter march along Third Street in the Bayview District on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) A group dances during a student-led Black Lives Matter march down Third Street in the Bayview District on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Hundreds of students cross the Islais Creek bridge on Third Street during a Black Lives Matter march in the Bayview District on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Hundreds of students cross the Islais Creek bridge on Third Street during a Black Lives Matter march in the Bayview District on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) People with signs gather outside the Wooly Pig in Dogpatch to support a student-led Black Lives Matter march along Third Street on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) People stand on their balconies in Dogpatch to watch hundreds of students take part in a Black Lives Matter march along Third Street on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Students stop after arriving at San Francisco Police headquarters along Third Street in Mission Bay during a Black Lives Matter march on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) San Francisco Police officers stand guard outside SFPD headquarters along Third Street in Mission Bay as hundreds of students arrive during a Black Lives Matter march on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Students chant outside San Francisco Police headquarters along Third Street in Mission Bay during a Black Lives Matter march on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Students move toward the entrance to San Francisco Police headquarters along Third Street in Mission Bay during a Black Lives Matter march on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Students chant outside San Francisco Police headquarters along Third Street in Mission Bay during a Black Lives Matter march on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) San Francisco Police officers stand guard outside SFPD headquarters during a Black Lives Matter march on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Two students hold up their fists outside San Francisco Police headquarters during a Black Lives Matter march on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Hundreds of students sit and listen to a performance outside San Francisco Police headquarters during a Black Lives Matter march on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Poet Jeremy Vasquez performs for hundreds of students outside San Francisco Police headquarters during a Black Lives Matter march on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Poet Jeremy Vasquez performs for hundreds of students outside San Francisco Police headquarters during a Black Lives Matter march on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Dance group Project Level performs for hundreds of students outside San Francisco Police headquarters during a Black Lives Matter march on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Hundreds of students marched, chanted, sang and danced their way along Third Street from the Bayview Opera House three miles down to San Francisco Police headquarters in Mission Bay in a Black Lives Matter march in solidarity with police victims across the country to deliver a message to defund the police and stop the over policing of black and brown communities. The march was organized by the Black Student Union of Academy at McAteer and Ruth Asawa School of the Arts.
