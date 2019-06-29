Hundreds gather to rally, march for Trans Pride
People walk through the streets for the Trans Pride March on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) (Right to left) Tenaya, Cassie and Quincy hang out at Dolores Park for Trans Pride on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) People gather at Dolores Park for Trans Pride on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) Lindsey Njoten gives out pronoun pins at the Gender Confirmation Center table at Dolores Park for Trans Pride on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) Emily Loera and Kayden Mariscol share a kiss at Dolores Park for Trans Pride on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) Miss JT writes a name on the arm of Miss Wildstar at Dolores Park for Trans Pride on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) People gather at Dolores Park for Trans Pride on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence gather in the street by Dolores Park to start the Trans Pride March on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) People walk through the streets for the Trans Pride March on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) People walk through the streets for the Trans Pride March on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) People gather in the streets for the Trans Pride March on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) People walk through the streets for the Trans Pride March on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) People gather in the streets for the Trans Pride March with speakers on stage representing the Compton Transgender District on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) People gather in the streets for the Trans Pride March on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) People walk through the streets for the Trans Pride March as police regulate traffic on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner) Passerby cars cheer and holler at the parade in the streets for the Trans Pride March on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)
Hundreds gathered at Dolores Park in the Mission District to rally and then march through the streets for the 16th annual Trans Pride March to kick off San Francisco Pride weekend on Friday, June 28, 2019.