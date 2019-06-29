Hundreds gather to rally, march for Trans Pride

People walk through the streets for the Trans Pride March on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

(Right to left) Tenaya, Cassie and Quincy hang out at Dolores Park for Trans Pride on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

People gather at Dolores Park for Trans Pride on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

Lindsey Njoten gives out pronoun pins at the Gender Confirmation Center table at Dolores Park for Trans Pride on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

Emily Loera and Kayden Mariscol share a kiss at Dolores Park for Trans Pride on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

Miss JT writes a name on the arm of Miss Wildstar at Dolores Park for Trans Pride on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

People gather at Dolores Park for Trans Pride on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence gather in the street by Dolores Park to start the Trans Pride March on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

People walk through the streets for the Trans Pride March on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

People walk through the streets for the Trans Pride March on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

People gather in the streets for the Trans Pride March on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

People walk through the streets for the Trans Pride March on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

People gather in the streets for the Trans Pride March with speakers on stage representing the Compton Transgender District on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

People gather in the streets for the Trans Pride March on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

People walk through the streets for the Trans Pride March as police regulate traffic on Friday, June 28, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)