HUD Secretary’s visit to public housing site draws protesters

Protesters demonstrate outside a public housing development as U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visits with residents in the Potrero Terrace and Potrero Annex on Connecticut Street on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Protesters demonstrate outside a public housing development as U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visits with residents in the Potrero Terrace and Potrero Annex on Connecticut Street on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Protesters demonstrate outside a public housing development as U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visits with residents in the Potrero Terrace and Potrero Annex on Connecticut Street on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Protesters demonstrate outside a public housing development as U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visits with residents in the Potrero Terrace and Potrero Annex on Connecticut Street on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Sarah Shortt with the SF Community Housing Partnership speaks during a demonstration outside a public housing development as U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visits with residents in the Potrero Terrace and Potrero Annex on Connecticut Street on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Protesters demonstrate outside a public housing development as U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visits with residents in the Potrero Terrace and Potrero Annex on Connecticut Street on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Protesters attempt to chase down the vehicle of U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson as he visits with residents in the Potrero Terrace and Potrero Annex on Connecticut Street on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Lisa “Tiny” Gray-Garcia attempts to get the attention of U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson as he arrives to visit with residents in the Potrero Terrace and Potrero Annex on Connecticut Street on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Protesters attempt to get the attention of U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson as he arrives to visit with residents in the Potrero Terrace and Potrero Annex on Connecticut Street on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Lisa “Tiny” Gray-Garcia, center, and other protesters attempt to get the attention of U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson as he arrives to visit with residents in the Potrero Terrace and Potrero Annex on Connecticut Street on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson walks out to speak with media at a public housing development in the Potrero Terrace and Potrero Annex on Connecticut Street on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks at a news conference at a public housing development in the Potrero Terrace and Potrero Annex on Connecticut Street on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Protesters attempt to get the attention of U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson as he leaves following a visit with residents in the Potrero Terrace and Potrero Annex on Connecticut Street on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)