Highlights from final day of Outside Lands

Fans walk toward the Lands End stage near the end of day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Cherry Glazerr performs at the final day of Outside Lands on Sunday, August 11, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Nahko & Medicine for the People perform at the final day of Outside Lands on Sunday, August 11, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

The audience for Nahko & Medicine for the People at the final day of Outside Lands on Sunday, August 11, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

The audience at Nahko & Medicine for the People on the final day of Outside Lands on Sunday, August 11, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

People dance and socialize in the crowd at the Lands End stage of Outside Lands festival on Sunday, August 11, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

People dance and socialize in the crowd at the Lands End stage of Outside Lands festival on Sunday, August 11, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

People socialize and watch in the crowd at the Lands End stage of Outside Lands festival on Sunday, August 11, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

Jupiter Bokondji of Jupiter and Okwess performs at the final day of Outside Lands on Sunday, August 11, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

An audience member dances during Jupiter and Okwess on the final day of Outside Lands on Sunday, August 11, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Jupiter and Okwess performs at the final day of Outside Lands on Sunday, August 11, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Jupiter and Okwess performs at the final day of Outside Lands on Sunday, August 11, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Mavis Staples and guitarist Rick Holmstrom share a moment onstage on day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A young girl enjoys Mavis Staples’ set from the shoulders of an adult on day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mavis Staples performs on day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Fans cheer during Mavis Staples’ performance on day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Fans spread out on the Polo Fields near the Lands End stage near the beginning of day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A young man dances in a dragon hoodie with wings on day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A cannabis booth gives out free samples of their edible tic-tacs in the Grass Lands area of Outside Lands festival on Sunday, August 11, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

A person takes a rip out of a hand-made vegetable and fruit bong in the competition for best fresh bong in the Grass Lands area of Outside Lands festival on Sunday, August 11, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

A person paints on the community art wall in the Grass Lands smoking area of Outside Lands festival on Sunday, August 11, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

A person paints on the community art wall in the Grass Lands smoking area of Outside Lands festival on Sunday, August 11, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

A person paints on the community art wall in the Grass Lands smoking area of Outside Lands festival on Sunday, August 11, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

People create their own flower crowns in the green house tent of the Grass Lands smoking area of Outside Lands festival on Sunday, August 11, 2019. (Lola Chase/ Special to S.F. Examiner)

Artist Tom Franco paints in the Grass Lands area on day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A statue of Mary Jane sits inside a cannabis consumption area in Grass Lands on day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Josh Sadsad, left, and Jacob Azevedo of San Jose share a joint inside a designated cannabis consumption spot in the Grass Lands area on day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Kacey Musgraves and her band perform on day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Fans cheer during Kacey Musgraves’ set on day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Kacey Musgraves performs on day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Toro Y Moi dances during his performance on day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Fans cheer during Toro Y Moi’s performance on day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Toro Y Moi performs on day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Toro Y Moi performs on day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Paul Simon performs to close out the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Paul Simon performs to close out the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Paul Simon performs to close out the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)