Health Commission meeting shut down following demonstration over mental health beds

Health care workers and supporters stage a demonstration at a meeting of the SF Health Commission to ask the commission to keep the Adult Residential Facility open for mental health patients at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

SF Health Commission President James Loyce attempts to preserve order as health care workers and supporters stage a demonstration to ask the commission to keep the Adult Residential Facility open for mental health patients at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Psychiatric nurse Jennifer Esteen reads off a petition as health care workers and supporters stage a demonstration at a meeting of the SF Health Commission to ask the commission to keep the Adult Residential Facility open for mental health patients at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Members of the SF Health Commission attempt to conduct their meeting as health care workers and supporters stage a demonstration to ask the commission to keep the Adult Residential Facility open for mental health patients at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

SF Health Commission President James Loyce gathers his belongings after shutting down the commission meeting as supporters stage a demonstration to ask the commission to keep the Adult Residential Facility open for mental health patients at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

SF Health Commission President James Loyce speaks with a woman after shutting down the commission meeting as supporters stage a demonstration to ask the commission to keep the Adult Residential Facility open for mental health patients at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

SF Health Commission President James Loyce speaks with psychiatric nurse Jennifer Esteen after shutting down the commission meeting as supporters stage a demonstration to ask the commission to keep the Adult Residential Facility open for mental health patients at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

SF Health Commission President James Loyce and psychiatric nurse Jennifer Esteen confront each other after Loyce shut down the commission meeting as supporters stage a demonstration to ask the commission to keep the Adult Residential Facility open for mental health patients at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)