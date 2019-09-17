Health Commission meeting shut down following demonstration over mental health beds

Health care workers and supporters stage a demonstration at a meeting of the SF Health Commission to ask the commission to keep the Adult Residential Facility open for mental health patients at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Psychiatric nurse Jennifer Esteen reads off a petition as health care workers and supporters stage a demonstration at a meeting of the SF Health Commission to ask the commission to keep the Adult Residential Facility open for mental health patients at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Members of the SF Health Commission attempt to conduct their meeting as health care workers and supporters stage a demonstration to ask the commission to keep the Adult Residential Facility open for mental health patients at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
SF Health Commission President James Loyce gathers his belongings after shutting down the commission meeting as supporters stage a demonstration to ask the commission to keep the Adult Residential Facility open for mental health patients at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Health care workers and supporters of mental health patients staged a demonstration at a meeting of the San Francisco Health Commission to urge the commissioners to keep the Adult Residential Facility open for long-term patients on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

