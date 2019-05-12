Hayes Valley bids farewell to 50-foot-tall sculpture

After a year-long stint in Hayes Valley’s Patricia’s Green, the illuminated and beloved art installment “Squared” is set to be replaced. The sculpture was erected in 2018 with the help of the San Francisco Arts Commission.

Charles Gadeken, the artist behind “Squared”, is still looking for a permanent location for his sculpture. He has an identical sculpture being sent to Reno, but hopes that “Squared” will get to stay in San Francisco. Gadeken mused that his installment would look good right in front of City Hall.

While Gadeken is sad to see his work go, he is happy to report that the artwork set to replace his was made by his friend, Dana Albany.