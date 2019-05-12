Hayes Valley bids farewell to 50-foot-tall sculpture

After a year-long stint in Hayes Valley’s Patricia’s Green, the illuminated and beloved art installment “Squared” is set to be replaced. The sculpture was erected in 2018 with the help of the San Francisco Arts Commission.

Charles Gadeken, the artist behind “Squared”, is still looking for a permanent location for his sculpture. He has an identical sculpture being sent to Reno, but hopes that “Squared” will get to stay in San Francisco. Gadeken mused that his installment would look good right in front of City Hall.

While Gadeken is sad to see his work go, he is happy to report that the artwork set to replace his was made by his friend, Dana Albany.

The goodbye celebration for Hayes Valley art piece “Squared” on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
The goodbye celebration for Hayes Valley art piece “Squared” on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A woman takes a picture of the art piece “Squared” while holding cotton candy during the goodbye celebration for the Hayes Valley installment on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Aaron Seeman plays the accordion during the goodbye celebration for “Squared” on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Charles Gadeken (center) looks at his art installment “Squared” in Hayes Valley during the goodbye celebration for the piece on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

