Group protests against reopening schools

Protesters hold up signs in favor of keeping schools closed due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, July 19, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Protesters decorate their vehicles outside of CCSF before a car caravan to call on SF schools to not reopen due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, July 19, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
A vehicle parked outside of CCSF shows signs in agreement with keeping SF schools closed due to Covid-19 before a car caravan protest on Wednesday, July 19, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Protesters gather at CCSF before a car caravan protest to call on SF schools to stay closed due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Protesters hold up signs rooting for keeping schools closed due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, July 19, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Protesters hold up signs rooting for keeping schools closed due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, July 19, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
A vehicle parked outside of CCSF shows signs in agreement with keeping schools closed due to Covid-19 before a car caravan protest on Wednesday, July 19, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)
Mark Airgood, a special education teacher, holds up a sign demanding no schools reopen in San Francisco due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

A small group of protesters gathered at CCSF’s Ocean campus to form a car caravan to advocate not reopening schools in SF and to keep students and teachers safe from the coronavirus on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

