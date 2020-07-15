Group protests against reopening schools

Protesters hold up signs in favor of keeping schools closed due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, July 19, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Protesters decorate their vehicles outside of CCSF before a car caravan to call on SF schools to not reopen due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, July 19, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

A vehicle parked outside of CCSF shows signs in agreement with keeping SF schools closed due to Covid-19 before a car caravan protest on Wednesday, July 19, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Protesters gather at CCSF before a car caravan protest to call on SF schools to stay closed due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Protesters hold up signs rooting for keeping schools closed due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, July 19, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

Protesters hold up signs rooting for keeping schools closed due to Covid-19 on Wednesday, July 19, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

A vehicle parked outside of CCSF shows signs in agreement with keeping schools closed due to Covid-19 before a car caravan protest on Wednesday, July 19, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)