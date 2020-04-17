Graduate students, fellows hand out sanitizer, face masks in SF

Elina Kostyanovskaya with the UCSF Science Policy Group distributes hand sanitizer and face masks to residents in the Western Addition alongside community activist Jamal Trulove on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Larissa Maier with the UCSF Science Policy Group speaks with a man to get him to come and get free hand sanitizer and face masks in the Western Addition on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Elina Kostyanovskaya with the UCSF Science Policy Group organizes bottles of hand sanitizer and face masks to hand out to folks in the Western Addition on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Bottles of hand sanitizer sit on a table as members of the UCSF Science Policy Group distribute hand sanitizer and face masks to folks in the Western Addition on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Larissa Maier with the UCSF Science Policy Group signs people in so they can receive free hand sanitizer and face masks in the Western Addition on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Members of the UCSF Science Policy Group distribute hand sanitizer and face masks to folks in the Western Addition alongside community organizer Jamal Trulove on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Members of the UCSF Science Policy Group distribute hand sanitizer and face masks to folks in the Western Addition on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Elina Kostyanovskaya with the UCSF Science Policy Group and community activist Jamal Trulove distribute hand sanitizer and face masks to residents in the Western Addition on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Community activist Jamal Trulove, alongside members of the UCSF Science Policy Group, distributes hand sanitizer and face masks to folks in the Western Addition on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Elina Kostyanovskaya with the UCSF Science Policy Group distributes hand sanitizer and face masks to residents in the Western Addition alongside community activist Jamal Trulove on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Elina Kostyanovskaya with the UCSF Science Policy Group greets folks alongside community organizer Jamal Truelove as they distribute hand sanitizer and face masks in the Western Addition on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Members of the UCSF Science Policy Group distribute hand sanitizer and face masks to folks in the Western Addition on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

University of California, San Francisco graduate students and postdoctoral fellows on Friday distributed 250 four-ounce bottles of alcohol-based hand sanitizer to the public in an effort to help battle to COVID-19 coronavirus.

They handed out the sanitizer at two locations in The City — 1871 Eddy St. and the intersection of Fillmore and O’Farrell streets.

They are in the Science Policy Group at UCSF and launched a project to provide sanitizer to incarcerated populations and people living in public or transitional housing and those experiencing homelessness.

The group is working with Project Level, a music-based after-school program for members of the community living in public housing in the Fillmore neighborhood.

The group manufactures the sanitizer in accordance with World Health Organization protocol and also bottles, labels, affixes education pamphlets and distributes the hand sanitizer.

The group has manufactured and delivered hand sanitizer to inmates at the San Francisco County Jail, San Quentin State Prison, San Mateo County jails and to underserved communities in the Bay Area.

Bay City News

Bay Area NewsCoronavirussan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/