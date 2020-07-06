Giants, A’s hold workouts over holiday weekend ahead of shortened 2020 MLB season

The San Francisco Giants get ready to workout during the second day after a postponed start to the 2020 MLB season due to COVID-19 global pandemic at Oracle Park on July 4, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Giants stretch and ready for conditioning drills during the second day of summer workout at Oracle Park on July 4, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Giants doing stretches and conditioning drills during the second day of summer workout at Oracle Park on July 4, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Giants players getting ready for infielding drills during the second day of summer workout at Oracle Park on July 4, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Giants second baseman Donovan Solano (7) is all smiles on the second day of summer workout during infielding drills at Oracle Park on July 4, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) sets up for an infielding drill during the second day of summer workout at Oracle Park on July 4, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (28) heads back to the mound before the start of live pitching and batting practice during the second day of summer workout at Oracle Park on July 4, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Giants right fielder Hunter Pence (8) bats during live batting practice with Buster Posey (28) catching during the second day of summer workout at Oracle Park on July 4, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Giants players head to the main diamond for live batting practice during the second day of summer workout at Oracle Park on July 4, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval (48) gets ready to field a ground ball during drills during the second day of summer workout at Oracle Park on July 4, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Giants submarine pitcher Tyler Rogers (71) delivers pitches to San Francisco Giants short stop Brandon Crawford (35) during live batting practice during g the second day of summer workout at Oracle Park on July 4, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Giants right fielder Hunter Pence (8) walks towards home play after summer workout drills in the outfield at Oracle Park on July 4, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken (92) heads towards batting practice on the main diamond at Oracle Park on July 4, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

San Francisco Giants pitcher Drew Smyly (18) throws in the new bullpens in centerfield during the second day of summer workout at Oracle Park on July 4, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

A humming bird gets lost within the stands of Oracle Park on July 4, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

A banner calls the Oakland Athletics’ summer workout “Camp Coliseum 2020” as MLB has postponed the start of the season at the Oakland Coliseum on July 5, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

The grounds crew gets the field ready in an empty Oakland Coliseum ahead of the Oakland Athletics summer workout on July 5, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

(From left) Oakland Athletics pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) and Oakland Athletics pitcher Yusmeiro Petit (36) run run up and down the aisles of an empty Oakland Colesium on July 5, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Oakland Athletics pitcher Yusmeiro Petit (36) run down the aisles of an empty stadium at the Oakland Coliseum on July 5, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin (6) heads to the outfield to look over the pitchers and catcher during the second day of summer workout at the Oakland Coliseum on July 5, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Oakland Athletics pitcher Frankie Montas (47) is all smiles during the second day of summer workout at the Oakland Coliseum on July 5, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Pitchers and catchers return to Ricky Henderson Field during the second day of summer workout at the Oakland Coliseum on July 5, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Due to new MLB guidelines, each team will have more baseballs to go through during a game and practice to maintain the health of players and staff as players return for the second day of summer workout at the Oakland Coliseum on July 5, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Oakland Athletics pitcher AJ Puk (31) stretches before warm-ups during the second day of summer workout at the Oakland Colesium on July 5, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

Pitches and catchers continue their summer workout at the Oakland Coliseum on July 5, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)

The grounds crew get Ricky Henderson Field ready before the Oakland Athletics begin their summer workout at the Oakland Coliseum on July 5, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Chris Victorio | Special to S.F. Examiner)