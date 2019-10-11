Fleet Week Air Show roars over SF skies

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team perform an upside down formation during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People watch the Parade of Ships prior to the Fleet Week Air Show near St. Francis Yacht Club on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People watch the Parade of Ships prior to the Fleet Week Air Show near St. Francis Yacht Club on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A member of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team dives while being circled by pilot Mike Wiscus with Lucas Oil Aeronautics at the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A member of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team dives with the American flag during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Members of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team dive during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A United Airlines Boeing 777 dives over ships on San Francisco Bay during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Photographers aim toward the sky during the Fleet Week Air Show at the Wave Organ near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter dive rescue team performs a demonstration during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Pilot Sean Tucker with the Team Oracle stunt team flies upside down over ships on San Francisco Bay during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Pilot Sean Tucker with the Team Oracle stunt team flies low over ships on San Francisco Bay during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A U.S. Air Force C-17 does a pass over the Golden Gate Bridge during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Pilot Greg Colyer performs a low pass in his Lockheed T-33 during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Pilot Mike Wiscus with Lucas Oil Aeronautics climbs out of a low pass during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Pilot Mike Wiscus with Lucas Oil Aeronautics begins a dive during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Capt. Andrew Olson, Team Commander of the U.S. Air Force F-35AII Lightning Demonstration Team, flies during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Capt. Andrew Olson, Team Commander of the U.S. Air Force F-35AII Lightning Demonstration Team, flies during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Capt. Andrew Olson, Team Commander of the U.S. Air Force F-35AII Lightning Demonstration Team, flies alongside pilot Jim Beasley, Jr. in a P-51 Mustang during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Capt. Andrew Olson, Team Commander of the U.S. Air Force F-35AII Lightning Demonstration Team, flies alongside pilot Jim Beasley, Jr. in a P-51 Mustang during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Pilot Jim Beasley, Jr. performs a rollover in a P-51 Mustang during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Pilots Sean Tucker and Jessy Panzer with the Team Oracle stunt team make smoke loops during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Pilots Sean Tucker and Jessy Panzer with the Team Oracle stunt team climb during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People watch the Fleet Week Air Show along a jetty near the St. Francis Yacht Club on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team flies in tight formation during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team fles in formation over downtown San Francisco during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team flies in formation during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team flies near the Golden Gate Bridge during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team flies in tight formation during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team flies in formation during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A member of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team performs a low pass during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team perform a breakaway maneuver during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People watch the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Two members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight team fly in tight formation during the Fleet Week Air Show near Marina Green on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)