Firefighters salute San Francisco Firefighter Paramedic Jason Cortez ., who died in a traning accident on Oct. 7, as his hearse arrives at a private memorial service at Oracle Park on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner)

An American flag is draped between two ladder fire trucks outside Oracle Park. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner)

Firefighters greet each other outside Oracle Park. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner)

Lt. Jonathan Baxter, public information officer with the SF Fire Department, spoke about Firefighter Paramedic Jason Cortez . as firefighters gathered to honor him. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner)

Contra Costa County firefighters salute San Francisco Firefighter Paramedic Jason Cortez. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner)

San Francisco Fire engines escort the hearse of Firefighter Paramedic Jason Cortez in a procession down Hyde Street. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

