Filipino groups demonstrate outside Philippine Consulate over Duterte regime

A figure of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte with arms in the shape of a swastika is displayed as Filipino activist groups demonstrate outside the Philippine Consulate on Sutter Street to protest the Duterte regime on Monday, July 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Filipino activist groups demonstrate outside the Philippine Consulate on Sutter Street to protest the regime of President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, July 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Filipino activist groups demonstrate outside the Philippine Consulate on Sutter Street to protest the regime of President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, July 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A large banner calling for the ouster of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte hangs over the entrance to the Philippine Consulate on Sutter Street as Filipino activist groups protest the Duterte regime on Monday, July 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Photos and names of people who died adorn “coffins” as Filipino activist groups demonstrate outside the Philippine Consulate on Sutter Street to protest the regime of President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, July 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Filipino activist groups demonstrate outside the Philippine Consulate on Sutter Street to protest the regime of President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, July 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A person holds a sign asking Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to resign as Filipino activist groups demonstrate outside the Philippine Consulate on Sutter Street on Monday, July 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Dozens of activists with the Malaya Movement Northern California and other local Filipino activist groups protested against Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte outside the Philippine Consulate on Sutter Street before marching down Powell Street to rally at Union Square on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Previous story
New Harvey Milk Terminal 1 at SFO debuts to public

Just Posted

Pedestrian advocates call for ‘state of emergency’ after two deaths in past week

SFMTA commits to immedaite safety measures in area of most recent fatal collision

Comedy club fighting for its survival wins legacy business status

The Punch Line, once threatened with eviction by August, ‘optimistic’ about lease talks with landlord

SF to shut down 82 oil wells on Kern County property

‘Keep It in the Ground’ legislation prohibits the extraction of oil, gas and minerals from city land

Suspect arrested in fatal hit-and-run of SF grocery store owner

Eleasia Fraise booked in 2017 death of Konstantinos ‘Gus’ Vardakastanis

Giants, Yastrzemski walk it off as Conner Menez, Zach Green star in debuts

San Francisco Giants debut two rookies who play major roles in third extra-inning win over Mets

Most Read