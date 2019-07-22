Filipino groups demonstrate outside Philippine Consulate over Duterte regime

A figure of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte with arms in the shape of a swastika is displayed as Filipino activist groups demonstrate outside the Philippine Consulate on Sutter Street to protest the Duterte regime on Monday, July 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Filipino activist groups demonstrate outside the Philippine Consulate on Sutter Street to protest the regime of President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, July 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Filipino activist groups demonstrate outside the Philippine Consulate on Sutter Street to protest the regime of President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, July 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A large banner calling for the ouster of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte hangs over the entrance to the Philippine Consulate on Sutter Street as Filipino activist groups protest the Duterte regime on Monday, July 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Photos and names of people who died adorn “coffins” as Filipino activist groups demonstrate outside the Philippine Consulate on Sutter Street to protest the regime of President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, July 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Filipino activist groups demonstrate outside the Philippine Consulate on Sutter Street to protest the regime of President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, July 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)