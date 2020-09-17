Fairmont Hotel holds ribbon cutting as it reopens
General manager Markus Treppenhauer readies to cut the ribbon as the Fairmont Hotel reopens on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner) A face mask adorns the Tony Bennett statue outside the Fairmont Hotel before its reopening ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner) Regional vice president Paul Tormey, center, and other staff perform “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” in front of the Tony Bennett statue during a reopening ceremony for the Fairmont Hotel on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner) General manager Markus Treppenhauer cuts the ribbon as the Fairmont Hotel reopens. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner) Staff applaud as Jacco Van Teeffelen, Fairmont San Francisco hotel manager, sabers a champagne bottle as the luxury hotel reopens. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner) The ornate lobby of the newly reopened Fairmont Hotel. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner) The ornate lobby of the newly reopened Fairmont Hotel. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner) An information sign outlining COVID-19 safety standards stands in the lobby inside the newly reopened Fairmont Hotel on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner) Cristina Garcia readies to check guests in at the front desk of the newly reopened Fairmont Hotel. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner) Information signs encouraging social distancing outside a bar inside the newly reopened Fairmont Hotel. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner) The Fairmont Hotel reopens its doors on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A musical performance, ribbon cutting and sabering of a champagne bottle were all part of the Fairmont Hotel’s welcome back ceremony on Thursday as the luxury hotel reopened its doors to guests for the first time in months due to COVID-19 restrictions.
