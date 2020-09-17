Fairmont Hotel holds ribbon cutting as it reopens

General manager Markus Treppenhauer readies to cut the ribbon as the Fairmont Hotel reopens on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner)

A face mask adorns the Tony Bennett statue outside the Fairmont Hotel before its reopening ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Regional vice president Paul Tormey, center, and other staff perform “I Left My Heart in San Francisco” in front of the Tony Bennett statue during a reopening ceremony for the Fairmont Hotel on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner)

General manager Markus Treppenhauer cuts the ribbon as the Fairmont Hotel reopens. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Staff applaud as Jacco Van Teeffelen, Fairmont San Francisco hotel manager, sabers a champagne bottle as the luxury hotel reopens. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner)

The ornate lobby of the newly reopened Fairmont Hotel. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner)

An information sign outlining COVID-19 safety standards stands in the lobby inside the newly reopened Fairmont Hotel on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Cristina Garcia readies to check guests in at the front desk of the newly reopened Fairmont Hotel. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Information signs encouraging social distancing outside a bar inside the newly reopened Fairmont Hotel. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F. Examiner)