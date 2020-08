Dozens of people gather at Rincon Park to show solidarity with Lebanon following the Aug. 4 explosion in Beirut that killed more than 100 people on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. (Shandana Qazi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

People gather at Rincon Park to honor victims of the Aug. 4 Beirut explosion on Thursday. (Shandana Qazi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

People drape themselves in the flag of Lebanon at Rincon Park before a candlelight vigil to honor victims of the Beirut explosion on Thursday. (Shandana Qazi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

A person hands out roses to people gathered at Rincon Park for a candlelight vigil to honor those who died in the Aug. 4 Beirut explosion on Thursday. (Shandana Qazi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)

People observe a candlelight vigil for those who died in the Beirut explosion at Rincon Park on Thursday. (Shandana Qazi/Special to the S.F. Examiner)