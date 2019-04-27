DogFest brings wags and laughs to Duboce Park

Tails were a-waggin’ at the 12th annual DogFest benefit event for McKinley Elementary School. The event was advertised as a place for “dogs, kids, and parents of all breeds,” but the dogs held the spotlight with the Everyday Dog Show.

Celebrity judges for the show included Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Vallie Brown and Supervisor Rafael Mandelman.

The event raised $112,800 last year, and while estimates for this year have not yet been released, the event has shown higher and higher turnouts throughout the years.

Two students meeting several dogs at the 12th annual Dogfest, a benefit event for McKinley Elementary School, in Duboce Park on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A dog named Duke performing his best trick at the 12th annual Dogfest in Duboce Park on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Walter Crump making a hoop for his dog Monty to jump through at the 12th annual Dogfest in Duboce Park on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Supervisor Rafael Mandelman acting as a judge for the “best trick” competition at the 12th annual Dogfest in Duboce Park on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Mayor London Breed submitting the final results for the “best trick” category at the 12th annual Dogfest in Duboce Park on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Walter Crump and his dog Monty receiving the award for second place at the 12th annual Dogfest in Duboce Park on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Margaret Ostermann holding her dog Charlie and the first place prize at the 12th annual Dogfest in Duboce Park on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
A dog named Tory getting attention at the Family Dog Rescue booth at the 12th annual Dogfest in Duboce Park on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

