DogFest brings wags and laughs to Duboce Park

Tails were a-waggin’ at the 12th annual DogFest benefit event for McKinley Elementary School. The event was advertised as a place for “dogs, kids, and parents of all breeds,” but the dogs held the spotlight with the Everyday Dog Show.

Celebrity judges for the show included Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Vallie Brown and Supervisor Rafael Mandelman.

The event raised $112,800 last year, and while estimates for this year have not yet been released, the event has shown higher and higher turnouts throughout the years.