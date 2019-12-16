Dean Preston sworn in as District 5 supervisor

Dean Preston smiles as Tom Ammiano swears him in as District 5 Supervisor in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Dean Preston poses for a selfie with David Campos before he is sworn in as District 5 Supervisor in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Dean Preston greets Mark Leno before Preston is sworn in as District 5 Supervisor in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Dean Preston, second from left, poses for a photo with Mark Leno, left, David Campos, second from right, and former mayor Art Agnos before he is sworn in as District 5 Supervisor in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Former Mayor Art Agnos kisses Dean Preston on the cheek before Preston is sworn in as District 5 Supervisor in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Dean Preston, right, shares a laugh with Tom Ammiano and Board of Supervisors President Norman Yee before he is sworn in as District 5 Supervisor in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) People cheer for Dean Preston as he is sworn in as District 5 Supervisor in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Tom Ammiano swears in Dean Preston as District 5 Supervisor in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Tom Ammiano swears in Dean Preston as District 5 Supervisor in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Tom Ammiano swears in Dean Preston as District 5 Supervisor in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Dean Preston smiles as Tom Ammiano swears him in as District 5 Supervisor in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Dean Preston smiles after Tom Ammiano swore him in as District 5 Supervisor in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) The crowd in the Board of Supervisors chambers cheers after Dean Preston was sworn in as District 5 Supervisor in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Dean Preston speaks after being sworn in as District 5 Supervisor in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Dean Preston speaks after being sworn in as District 5 Supervisor in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Dean Preston speaks after being sworn in as District 5 Supervisor in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Dean Preston speaks after being sworn in as District 5 Supervisor in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Newly elected District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston was sworn in Monday at a City Hall ceremony.

Preston, 50, a tenant rights advocate known for his authorship of Proposition F, which created a right to city-subsidized legal counsel for those facing eviction, is the first Democratic Socialist elected to city office since former Supervisor Harry Britt.

“This movement is not new, though its access to power at city hall may be increasing today,” Preston said in a statement. “It is the continuation of social movements alive and well in the streets of San Francisco for generations. The organizing work of communities of color, of women, of tenants, of workers, of artists, of neighborhood activists, that have created the tapestry that is San Francisco.”

Preston was elected in November after a close race against former Supervisor Vallie Brown. He is completing the term begun by Mayor London Breed when she was District 5 Supervisor, and will need to run again next year to defend his seat.

Preston said his priorities include opening a Navigation Center in District 5, free transportation, tenants rights to counsel and preserving small business.

