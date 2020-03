Hazel Lee, president of the SF Shanghai Association, leads District Attorney Chesa Boudin on a merchant walk along San Bruno Avenue in the Portola District to urge people to reject xenophobia and support Asian merchants in the wake of the coronavirus on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

District Attorney Chesa Boudin places a flyer about coronavirus mitigation techniques on the counter at Wing Hing Restaurant during a merchant walk along San Bruno Avenue in the Portola District on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

District Attorney Chesa Boudin speaks with Wing Hing Restaurant owner Flora Luo during a merchant walk along San Bruno Avenue in the Portola District on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Hazel Lee, president of the SF Shanghai Association, and District Attorney Chesa Boudin speak with Sergio Lee of Han Hing Herbs Company about coronavirus mitigation techniques during a merchant walk along San Bruno Avenue in the Portola District on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

District Attorney Chesa Boudin and Hazel Lee, president of the SF Shanghai Association, speak with the owner of J & C Market about coronavirus mitigation techniques during a merchant walk along San Bruno Avenue in the Portola District on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

District Attorney Chesa Boudin takes part in a merchant walk along San Bruno Avenue in the Portola District on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Hazel Lee, left, president of the San Francisco Shanghai Association, speaks with District Attorney Chesa Boudin during a merchant walk along San Bruno Avenue in the Portola District on Friday, March 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)