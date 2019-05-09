Cyclists hit the streets for Bike To Work Day

Cyclists took to the streets en masse as they participated in Bike To Work Day on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Cyclists ride along Market Street on Bike To Work Day on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A cyclist rides along Market Street on Bike To Work Day on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Cyclists ride along Market Street on Bike To Work Day on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Cyclists wait for a traffic signal at Market and Sixth streets on Bike To Work Day on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Cyclists ride along Market Street on Bike To Work Day on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Coney, the mascot for the AIDS/Lifecycle event, waves at cyclists as they ride along Market Street on Bike To Work Day on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Cyclists smile at Coney, the mascot for the AIDS/Lifecycle event, as they ride along Market Street on Bike To Work Day on Thursday, May 9, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

