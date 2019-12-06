Climate protesters demonstrate outside BlackRock SF headquarters
Jamie Minden, 16, of Mountain View holds a sign as young climate protesters demonstrate outside the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Hundreds of young people, along with adult allies, gathered to protest outside investment company BlackRock’s downtown SF headquarters to urge the company to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies and to call out leaders to help fight climate change on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.
