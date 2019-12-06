Climate protesters demonstrate outside BlackRock SF headquarters

Jamie Minden, 16, of Mountain View holds a sign as young climate protesters demonstrate outside the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Young climate protesters block off Howard Street at Fremont Street for a demonstration outside the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Young climate protesters demonstrate outside the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Young climate protesters block off Howard Street at First Street for a demonstration outside the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A protester holds a sign as young climate protesters demonstrate outside the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Protesters hold a banner as young climate protesters demonstrate outside the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Young climate protesters plant flowers and paint a message outside the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Young climate protesters chant as they plant flowers and paint a message outside the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Young climate protesters plant flowers and paint a message outside the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Young climate protesters chant during a demonstration outside the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Young climate protesters chant during a demonstration outside the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Jasia, 11, holds a sign up to the main entrance of the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, as young climate protesters demonstrate to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Young climate protesters chant during a demonstration outside the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Jasia, 11, holds a sign up to the main entrance of the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, as young climate protesters demonstrate to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Young climate protesters chant during a demonstration outside the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Young climate protesters demonstrate outside the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Young climate protesters demonstrate outside the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Climate protesters sit outside the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
BlackRock employees look down as young climate protesters demonstrate outside the company’s SF headquarters to urge the investment management corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Young climate protesters chant during a demonstration outside the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Young climate protesters chant during a demonstration outside the SF headquarters of BlackRock, an investment management corporation, to urge the corporation to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Hundreds of young people, along with adult allies, gathered to protest outside investment company BlackRock’s downtown SF headquarters to urge the company to divest its funds from fossil fuel companies and to call out leaders to help fight climate change on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

