City officials join students in assembly for Bike and Roll to School Week
Students, families, and local leaders ditched their cars in favor of bikes and scooters to celebrate Bike and Roll to School Week.
Over 100 schools participated in the annual event, meaning approximately 6,000 students, parents, and staff utilized sustainable transportation rather than driving.
Wednesday’s assembly at Rosa Parks Elementary School was organized by the San Francisco Bike Coalition. Vision Zero San Francisco, a traffic safety organization, was also in attendance providing yellow capes and safety tips to the students.
Cleary Bikes, a bike store exclusively for kids, donated a bike to be raffled off after the assembly.
“Our goal is to get as many kids as possible on bikes,” says Jeffrey Cleary of Cleary Bikes, “[we aim to] get families outside together riding around for transportation, and for fun.”
Jeffrey Cleary of Cleary Bikes (center) talks with Board of Education Comissioner Jenny Lam (left) and Supervisor Vallie Brown (right) at the Bike and Roll to School event at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) State Sen. Scott Wiener (left) and Supervisor Vallie Brown (right) put on yellow capes provided by the “Vision Zero Hero” (center) at the Bike and Roll to School event at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) Supervisor Vallie Brown talks to the Vision Zero Hero at the Bike and Roll to School event at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) The Vision Zero Hero hands out visibility capes at the Bike and Roll to School event at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) Families walk their bikes during an assembly for the Bike and Roll to School event at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) A student sits on her bike during the Bike and Roll to School event at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) Rosa Parks Elementary School students during an assembly for the Bike and Roll to School event on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) Christopher White from the San Francisco Bike Coalition speaks to students at the Bike and Roll to School event at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) Supervisor Vallie Brown (left), State Sen. Scott Wiener (center), and Board of Education Commissioner Jenny Lam (right), at the Bike and Roll to School event at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) State Sen. Scott Wiener speaks to students at the Bike and Roll to School event at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) Students wearing Vision Zero capes listen to Supervisor Vallie Brown speak at the Bike and Roll to School event at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) Supervisor Vallie Brown and Program Director of the San Francisco Bike Coalition Christopher White taking survey of how many students biked that morning at the Bike and Roll to School event at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)
Supervisor Vallie Brown and Program Director of the San Francisco Bike Coalition Christopher White taking survey of how many students biked that morning at the Bike and Roll to School event at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) Parents mingling at the Bike and Roll to School event at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) A student rides a scooter at the Bike and Roll to School event at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) A man walks his bike during the Bike and Roll to School event at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) SFMTA Director of Transportation Ed Reiskin waves at students at the Bike and Roll to School event at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) A representative from Vision Zero San Francisco hands out capes at the Bike and Roll to School event at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) Board of Education Commissioner Jenny Lam bikes away from the Bike and Roll to School event at Rosa Parks Elementary School on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)