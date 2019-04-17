City officials join students in assembly for Bike and Roll to School Week

Students, families, and local leaders ditched their cars in favor of bikes and scooters to celebrate Bike and Roll to School Week.

Over 100 schools participated in the annual event, meaning approximately 6,000 students, parents, and staff utilized sustainable transportation rather than driving.

Wednesday’s assembly at Rosa Parks Elementary School was organized by the San Francisco Bike Coalition. Vision Zero San Francisco, a traffic safety organization, was also in attendance providing yellow capes and safety tips to the students.

Cleary Bikes, a bike store exclusively for kids, donated a bike to be raffled off after the assembly.

“Our goal is to get as many kids as possible on bikes,” says Jeffrey Cleary of Cleary Bikes, “[we aim to] get families outside together riding around for transportation, and for fun.”