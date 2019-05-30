Cinema lovers crowd Castro for “Last Black Man” premiere

Actor Jimmie Fails and writer-director Joe Talbot smile for photos under the marquee at the San Francisco premiere of “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” at the Castro Theater on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
People line up along the sidewalk for the San Francisco premiere of “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” at the Castro Theater on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Writer-director Joe Talbot signs an autograph for Hao Le at the San Francisco premiere of “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” at the Castro Theater on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Writer-director Joe Talbot smiles after signing an autograph for Hao Le at the San Francisco premiere of “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” at the Castro Theater on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Actor Jimmie Fails, left, is greeted by writer-director Joe Talbot as he arrives at the San Francisco premiere of “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” at the Castro Theater on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A cold wind couldn’t keep crowds from cramming into the Castro Theatre for the SF premiere of “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.

Previous story
Photos: Memorial Day ceremony in the Presidio

Just Posted

Transit enthusiasts rally to rescue ‘rare’ Muni bus headed for auction

1994 New Flyer one of the last vehicles of its kind

Prosecutors: Shooter ‘executed’ unsuspecting mechanic near SF gas station

Son said Thomas Walsh was killed while helping a friend fix his car

Driver in stolen car injures two pedestrians, strikes multiple vehicles while fleeing police

Chase began after officers attempted to stop vehicle in the Tenderloin

Good Day May 30-June 1, 2019

Sex and the City Live!, San Francisco Symphony, Redwood City Music on the Square, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Dead & Company, Flicks & Grooves, Cisco Adler, Rachael Sage, Sego, Pablo Dylan, Deborah Voight and San Francisco Boys Chorus, Sandor Russo, Left Coast Chamber Ensemble

New subsidy program could make senior housing more affordable

Proposal by Board President Norman Yee would affect units currently in pipeline

Most Read