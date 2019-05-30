Cinema lovers crowd Castro for “Last Black Man” premiere

Actor Jimmie Fails and writer-director Joe Talbot smile for photos under the marquee at the San Francisco premiere of “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” at the Castro Theater on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People line up along the sidewalk for the San Francisco premiere of “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” at the Castro Theater on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Writer-director Joe Talbot signs an autograph for Hao Le at the San Francisco premiere of “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” at the Castro Theater on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Writer-director Joe Talbot smiles after signing an autograph for Hao Le at the San Francisco premiere of “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” at the Castro Theater on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)