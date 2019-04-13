Cesar Chavez Day Festival brings cars and color to the Mission
Thousands of people flocked to the Mission on Saturday to participate in the Cesar Chavez Day Festival.
Dancers led a parade of floats organized by labor unions, an homage to Cesar Chavez and his life of work fighting for the working class. Hot rods followed the floats, using hydraulics to give onlookers a show.
People watch as a car drives siadeways during the Cesar Chavez Holiday Parade on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) Participants in the Cesar Chavez Holiday Parade walk down 24th St. on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) A live band plays during the Cesar Chavez Holiday celebration on Saturday, April 13. 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) A participant in the Cesar Chavez Holiday Parade walks down 24th St. on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) Sate Sen. Scott Wiener (left), Assembly Member David Chiu (center), and Assembly Member Phil Ting (right) walk with the Cesar Chavez Holiday Parade down 24th St. on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) Participants in the Cesar Chavez Holiday Parade walk down 24th St. on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) A woman waves a flag out the side of a trolley car in the Cesar Chavez Holiday Parade Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) The Ironworkers Union float in the Cesar Chavez Holiday Parade on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) A live band plays in the back of a float during the Cesar Chavez Holiday Parade on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) Participants in the Cesar Chavez Holiday Parade toss beads off of the top of a bus on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) Participants in the Cesar Chavez Holiday Parade ride bikes down 24th St. on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) People watch as the Cesar Chavez Holiday Parade proceeds down 24th St. on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) People watch as the Cesar Chavez Holiday Parade turns onto 24th St. on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) People take pictures as a car drives sideways during the Cesar Chavez Holiday Parade on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) A driver holds a sign out the side of their car that reads “We don’t need no stinking gentrification during the Cesar Chavez Holiday Parade on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) People watch the Cesar Chavez Holiday Parade continue down 24th St. on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) A man sings in front of a barber shop ahead of the Cesar Chavez Holiday Parade on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) A man sings in front of a barber shop ahead of the Cesar Chavez Holiday Parade on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) People stop to look at a car that has been partially lifted off the ground during the Cesar Chavez Holiday car show on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner) People stop to look at a car during the Cesar Chavez Holiday car show on Saturday, April 13, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)