Ceremony at Asian Art Museum helps ring in New Year

Rev. Taiga Ito rings the Joya bell at the Asian Art Museum’s 34th annual Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A Joya bell at the Asian Art Museum’s 34th annual Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. The bell was built in 1532 for Daienji Temple in Tajima province, Japan. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Detail work on a Joya bell at the Asian Art Museum’s 34th annual Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. The bell was built in 1532 for Daienji Temple in Tajima province, Japan. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Detail work on a Joya bell at the Asian Art Museum’s 34th annual Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. The bell was built in 1532 for Daienji Temple in Tajima province, Japan. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Deborah Clearwaters, Director of Education and Interpretation at the Asian Art Museum, gives an introduction at the museum’s 34th annual Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Yoshie Akiba performs an interpretive dance at the Asian Art Museum’s 34th annual Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Yoshie Akiba performs an interpretive dance at the Asian Art Museum’s 34th annual Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Eric Takahashi explains some of the rituals at the Asian Art Museum’s 34th annual Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Rev. Taiga Ito leads the Buddhist purification ritual at the Asian Art Museum’s 34th annual Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Rev. Gengo Akiba reads a verse as part of a Buddhist purification ritual at the Asian Art Museum’s 34th annual Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Rev. Gengo Akiba kneels while performing a Buddhist purification ritual at the Asian Art Museum’s 34th annual Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Rev. Gengo Akiba performs a Buddhist purification ritual at the Asian Art Museum’s 34th annual Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Rev. Gengo Akiba chants as he performs a Buddhist purification ritual at the Asian Art Museum’s 34th annual Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Rev. Gengo Akiba and others chant as they perform a Buddhist purification ritual at the Asian Art Museum’s 34th annual Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Rev. Gengo Akiba kneels before ringing the Joya bell at the Asian Art Museum’s 34th annual Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Rev. Gengo Akiba rings the Joya bell at the Asian Art Museum’s 34th annual Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
A group of museum patrons smile after ringing the Joya bell at the Asian Art Museum’s 34th annual Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Patrons gathered inside a hall at the Asian Art Museum to witness and take part in the 34th annual Japanese New Year Bell-Ringing Ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.

The ceremony is a Buddhist tradition in which a bell is rung 108 times as part of Joya, which means to eliminate darkness and to receive a bright, new year of peace and happiness.

The museum’s bell was built in 1532 for Daienji Temple in Tajima province, Japan.

