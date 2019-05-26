Carnaval Grand Parade displays Mission culture

A dancer performs in the 41st annual Carnaval Grand Parade on Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Thousands lined Mission St. for the 41st annual Carnaval Grand Parade on Sunday. The Memorial Day Weekend tradition highlights Latin American and Carribian culture with an array of performances.

The two-day celebration is organized by Cultura y Arte Nativa de las Americas, a nonprofit dedicated to exhibiting the cultural arts of the Americas.

Children wave from a float in the 41st annual Carnaval Grand Parade on Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

A performer in the 41st annual Carnaval Grand Parade puts on a show for onlookers on Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

People line fire escapes to watch the 41st annual Carnaval Grand Parade on Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

A child blows kisses to dancers in the 41st annual Carnaval Grand Parade on Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

A performer with the group Esforço dances in the 41st annual Carnaval Grand Parade on Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Dancers particpate in the 41st annual Carnaval Grand Parade on Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

A cyclist performs a wheelie for the crowd at the 41st annual Carnaval Grand Parade on Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

A child plays the vuvuzela on the sidelines of the 41st annual Carnaval Grand Parade on Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Dancers perform in the 41st annual Carnaval Grand Parade on Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Two dancers dance on a police officer during the 41st annual Carnaval Grand Parade in the Mission District on Sunday, May 26, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)