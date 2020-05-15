Caravan rally calls on CCSF to save Fort Mason campus

People hold signs at a caravan rally calling on CCSF to keep the Fort Mason campus open on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Judith Barringer, right, holds a sign at a caravan rally calling on CCSF to keep the Fort Mason campus open on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) People hold signs at a caravan rally calling on CCSF to keep the Fort Mason campus open on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Sculptor Jean Cherie speaks about how art saved her life at a caravan rally calling on CCSF to keep the Fort Mason campus open on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) A sign hangs on a car at a caravan rally calling on CCSF to keep the Fort Mason campus open on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) A sign hangs on a car at a caravan rally calling on CCSF to keep the Fort Mason campus open on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) People hold signs at a caravan rally calling on CCSF to keep the Fort Mason campus open on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) People hold signs at a caravan rally calling on CCSF to keep the Fort Mason campus open on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) A sign hangs on a car at a caravan rally calling on CCSF to keep the Fort Mason campus open on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) Signs hang in a car at a caravan rally calling on CCSF to keep the Fort Mason campus open on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) A sign hangs in a car at a caravan rally calling on CCSF to keep the Fort Mason campus open on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) A sign that looks like a painter’s palette is displayed in a bush at a caravan rally calling on CCSF to keep the Fort Mason campus open on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner) A sign hangs on a car at a caravan rally calling on CCSF to keep the Fort Mason campus open on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

About 30 people gathered in a parking lot on Friday near the shuttered Fort Mason to protest a proposal for the City College of San Francisco Board of Trustees to end a lease for the college’s Fort Mason campus, which primarily provides art classes and older adult programs.

The rally was preceded by a caravan outside the Mission campus to call attention to the potential loss of classes for ESL students.

The CCSF board is expected to vote on the Fort Mason campus lease later this month.

