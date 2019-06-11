Building renamed to honor artist who designed Rainbow Pride Flag

A large Rainbow Pride Flag flies over the apartment building at 324 Larkin St. in the Tenderloin before a ceremony renaming the building to the “Gilbert Baker Rainbow Flag Apartments” on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Baker, an artist and gay rights activist who died in 2017, designed the Rainbow Flag as a symbol for the LGBTQ community in San Francisco in 1978. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A large Rainbow Pride Flag flies over the apartment building at 324 Larkin St. in the Tenderloin before a ceremony renaming the building to the “Gilbert Baker Rainbow Flag Apartments” on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Baker, an artist and gay rights activist who died in 2017, designed the Rainbow Flag as a symbol for the LGBTQ community in San Francisco in 1978. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A man shades himself from the Sun with a rainbow umbrella outside the apartment building at 324 Larkin St. in the Tenderloin before a ceremony renaming the building to the “Gilbert Baker Rainbow Flag Apartments” on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Baker, an artist and gay rights activist who died in 2017, designed the Rainbow Flag as a symbol for the LGBTQ community in San Francisco in 1978. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A crowd gathers outside the apartment building at 324 Larkin St. in the Tenderloin before a ceremony renaming the building to the “Gilbert Baker Rainbow Flag Apartments” on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Baker, an artist and gay rights activist who died in 2017, designed the Rainbow Flag as a symbol for the LGBTQ community in San Francisco in 1978. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Former building owner Bill Jones, left, and Yat-Pang Au, the CEO of Veritas and current building owner, pose for a photo outside the apartment building at 324 Larkin St. in the Tenderloin before a ceremony renaming the building to the “Gilbert Baker Rainbow Flag Apartments” on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Baker, an artist and gay rights activist who died in 2017, designed the Rainbow Flag as a symbol for the LGBTQ community in San Francisco in 1978. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Brian Basinger, co-founder and Executive Director of the Q Foundation, speaks at a ceremony renaming the apartment building at 324 Larkin St. in the Tenderloin to the “Gilbert Baker Rainbow Flag Apartments” on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Baker, an artist and gay rights activist who died in 2017, designed the Rainbow Flag as a symbol for the LGBTQ community in San Francisco in 1978. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A gold plaque with a QR code with information about the apartment building at 324 Larkin St. in the Tenderloin is seen during a ceremony renaming the building to the “Gilbert Baker Rainbow Flag Apartments” on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Baker, an artist and gay rights activist who died in 2017, designed the Rainbow Flag as a symbol for the LGBTQ community in San Francisco in 1978. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed speaks at a ceremony renaming the apartment building at 324 Larkin St. in the Tenderloin to the “Gilbert Baker Rainbow Flag Apartments” on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Baker, an artist and gay rights activist who died in 2017, designed the Rainbow Flag as a symbol for the LGBTQ community in San Francisco in 1978. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence applaud as Mayor London Breed speaks at a ceremony renaming the apartment building at 324 Larkin St. in the Tenderloin to the “Gilbert Baker Rainbow Flag Apartments” on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Baker, an artist and gay rights activist who died in 2017, designed the Rainbow Flag as a symbol for the LGBTQ community in San Francisco in 1978. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed honors Charley Beal, left, manager of the Gilbert Baker estate, with a proclamation at a ceremony renaming the apartment building at 324 Larkin St. in the Tenderloin to the “Rainbow Flag Apartments” on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Baker, an artist and gay rights activist who died in 2017, designed the Rainbow Flag as a symbol for the LGBTQ community in San Francisco in 1978. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed speaks at a ceremony renaming the apartment building at 324 Larkin St. in the Tenderloin to the “Gilbert Baker Rainbow Flag Apartments” on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Baker, an artist and gay rights activist who died in 2017, designed the Rainbow Flag as a symbol for the LGBTQ community in San Francisco in 1978. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Charley Beal, manager of the Gilbert Baker estate, speaks at a ceremony renaming the apartment building at 324 Larkin St. in the Tenderloin to the “Gilbert Baker Rainbow Flag Apartments” on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Baker, an artist and gay rights activist who died in 2017, designed the Rainbow Flag as a symbol for the LGBTQ community in San Francisco in 1978. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Former building owner Bill Jones speaks at a ceremony renaming the apartment building at 324 Larkin St. in the Tenderloin to the “Gilbert Baker Rainbow Flag Apartments” on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Baker, an artist and gay rights activist who died in 2017, designed the Rainbow Flag as a symbol for the LGBTQ community in San Francisco in 1978. Jones christened the building the the “Rainbow Flag Apartments” and hung a 50-foot flag from a balcony when he renovated the building in the early 2000s. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Former building owner Bill Jones unveils an old photo from when he owned the building during a ceremony renaming the apartment building at 324 Larkin St. in the Tenderloin to the “Gilbert Baker Rainbow Flag Apartments” on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Baker, an artist and gay rights activist who died in 2017, designed the Rainbow Flag as a symbol for the LGBTQ community in San Francisco in 1978. Jones christened the building the the “Rainbow Flag Apartments” and hung a 50-foot flag from a balcony when he renovated the building in the early 2000s. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)